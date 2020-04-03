Dog walkers told to keep canines within their bubble

Photo: Getty Images

Walking the dog is a popular way for people in Christchurch to get their hit of fresh air and exercise while the country is in lockdown.

But some concerned residents want dog owners to ensure their canine companions stay within their bubble by keeping them on a lead in public spaces.

There have been 11 dog attacks reported to the Christchurch City Council since the country moved into Alert Level 4 on March 25 - seven attacks on other animals and four attacks on people.

New Brighton resident Hannu Out was out for a walk at the beach with a dog and his baby when another dog off its lead ran up and started attacking them.

He grabbed hold of the small dog, while waiting for the owner to come and grab it as it kept approaching his baby and his own dog.

“If people trained their dogs, we wouldn't need leads," Mr Out said.

"But at the moment it's [appropriate] to make sure dogs don't pop their bubbles."

Another New Brighton resident, who did not want to be named, experienced a similar situation, where she was bitten by a dog off its lead while trying to defend her own.

“Thankfully, it's not more serious but now unhelpfully I have to break my bubble and get a tetanus shot,” the resident said.

City council head of regulatory compliance Tracey Weston said it wants dog owners to follow the government recommendations to keep their dogs on a lead when being walked in any public space during the lockdown.