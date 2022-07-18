Domestic travellers face more flight cancellations

Christchurch Airport. Photo: Getty Images

First published by RNZ

More than a dozen domestic flights have been delayed or cancelled in and out of Christchurch and Auckland airports today.

At least six flights into Christchurch Airport have been cancelled so far today and several more have been delayed.

Flights between Dunedin and Christchurch have also been cancelled.

Auckland Airport's flight board showed 18 inbound and six departure flights had been cancelled today.

Many were between the city and Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin.

Air New Zealand is offering credit to anyone who wishes to cancel their booking this month.

It is not clear whether the flights were cancelled due to heavy demand adding pressure to Covid-affected crews as the second week of the school holidays begins, or weather problems.

However, MetService earlier forecast severe gales and heavy rain for most of the South Island until 11pm today.

Gusts of up to 130km/h expected in exposed locations in Otago and Canterbury and up to 120km/h in Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island.

MetService tweeted that Dunedin Airport today recorded its strongest wind gust so far this year of 107kmh.

Last week, travellers faced disruptions due to Covid-19 absences impacting airline staffing levels as well as weather and engineering problems.

-RNZ, ODT Online and Star News