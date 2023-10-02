'Everyone was screaming': Fights cancelled due to high wind, extreme turbulence

Three flights out of Christchurch have been cancelled so far this afternoon while a passenger on a plane bound for Queenstown this morning said the plane turned around after encountering intense turbulence.

Air New Zealand has cancelled at least 25 flights across the country so far today due to the weather, with a further five being diverted. Jetstar flight S8674, due to leave Christchurch for Blenheim at 1.40pm today, and Air New Zealand flight NZ5774, which was due to depart Christchurch for Napier at 1.50pm, have both been cancelled, Christchurch Airport's website said.

The 1pm Christchurch to Dunedin flight and the return journey at 1.30pm were both showing as cancelled on the Dunedin Airport website.

Jetstra Dylan, 18, was on a Jetstar flight from Auckland to Queenstown this morning at 8.30am and said passengers were screaming in terror as the plane shook violently about 20 minutes from Queenstown airport.

"Everyone on the plane was screaming."

"I was right next to the wing on the left side and the wing looked like it was going to break. It was shaking and it looked like it was about to snap off. Even the engines were shaking."

"The plane was going up and then dropping rapidly. I was airborne on my seat, it was just so wild."

"Everyone was just screaming and people were throwing up. I was about to throw up too."

Flights have been cancelled at Queenstown and Dunedin airports as the South Island braces for winds gusting up to 150kmh this afternoon and evening.

The Queenstown Airport website shows a series of cancelled flights to and from New Zealand's main centres this morning.

In a statement, Air New Zealand said its team was working hard to manage the evolving weather situation and get customers to where they need to be as soon as possible.

MetService has a number of severe weather warnings in place for the South Island and lower North Island today, with heavy rain, gale-force winds and even snow forecast.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the main story today though will be the wind.

”In the South Island some places could see wind speeds in the region of 150 kph, that includes places like Queenstown where we know there’s been a lot of severe weather, as well as down towards Dunedin.

“Anywhere under a strong wind warning should be prepared.”

With Star News