Extend bus route in Belfast - survey

Belfast Area Residents Association chair Charlotte Gavin said it undertook a survey which found respondents were overwhelmingly in favour of extending the existing bus route onto Blakes Rd.
"We have had 104 responses with 102 of those being in favour of a bus route down Blakes Rd."
The survey closed last week.
Gavin said the association will present the survey findings tomorrow (Wednesday, March 1`9) to Environment Canterbury councillor Deon Swiggs and the Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board.
“I will collate the results in an excel spreadsheet for presentation at a meeting to discuss the next steps.”
Gavin said she will also speak to the community board about fly-tipping in the area.