Extend bus route in Belfast - survey

Residents are overwhelmingly in favour of extending a bus route in the Christchurch suburb of Belfast.

The increase in development, including the new Spring Grove subdivision on Blakes Rd, means the current public transport services are no longer adequate.

Belfast Area Residents Association chair Charlotte Gavin said it undertook a survey which found respondents were overwhelmingly in favour of extending the existing bus route onto Blakes Rd.

"We have had 104 responses with 102 of those being in favour of a bus route down Blakes Rd."

The survey closed last week.

Gavin said the association will present the survey findings tomorrow (Wednesday, March 1`9) to Environment Canterbury councillor Deon Swiggs and the Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board.

“I will collate the results in an excel spreadsheet for presentation at a meeting to discuss the next steps.”

Gavin said she will also speak to the community board about fly-tipping in the area.