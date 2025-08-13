Ferrymead customers vent banking concerns

About 15 people turned up at a meeting about the future of banking services in Ferrymead. Photo: Supplied

Westpac Ferrymead customers have expressed concern over the proposed hours for new community banking services.

The bank shut the doors to its branch for good at 2pm on Friday but it will establish community banking services at the Redcliffs and Woolston libraries.

The services operate at Redcliffs from 10.30am-3.30pm on Tuesdays and at Woolston from 9am–2pm on Thursdays.

Nathaniel Herz Jardine.

They will initially be run for six months and may continue if there is enough customer demand.

Heathcote Ward city council candidate Nathaniel Herz Jardine held a meeting outside the bank to listen to concerns from customers.

One of their main concerns was the community banking services will only be open until 3.30pm at the latest.

Herz Jardine said “that’s going to be a problem for people” who can only do their banking between 3.30pm and 4.30pm due to work or school.

Said a bank spokesperson: "Our community banking trials are designed to be flexible and we welcome feedback from customers on how they are working once operational.

"The combination of smart ATM and community banking will cater for the majority of customer banking needs, with other branches available for more complex matters.

"Should customers have additional needs outside of this, we encourage them to speak to us directly."

Herz Jardine wants Westpac to extend the community banking service hours until 4.30pm at least one day a week.

The decision to close the branch upset customers, particularly older people who do not use the internet for banking and were unable to drive to other branches.

The bank said it was closing because more customers are shifting to online banking. The closest branches to Ferrymead are at Barrington and The Palms.

Customers also called for a free ATM to be permanently based at the Ferrymead site.

Said the Westpac NZ spokesperson: "We will be upgrading our street front smart ATM to include a bag deposit unit at the site of our Ferrymead branch so the community will retain access to cash withdrawals and deposits.

“The existing ATM lobby will remain open until the new machine is installed to ensure there is no disruption in ATM services for our customers.”

Customers also questioned the bank’s claim fewer customers were using the branch.

Said Herz Jardine: "We've seen quite a lot of people come and go, one lady mentioned that there are still times at this branch where you're getting queues of about half-an-hour.

"So when they reduce the service to just twice a week, in a small window of hours, are people going to be waiting for a lot longer? How big a chunk is that going to take out of people's days?”

Herz Jardine said a customer at the meeting from a non-profit organisation said she used the bank to get change to give to her volunteers to buy petrol. But this would not be possible using the ATM.