Fire at Christchurch scrap metal yard

Five fire crews brought a blaze under control at a Christchurch scrap metal yard on Thursday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from the Anzac, Christchurch and Woolston stations were called to the fire at the business on Maces Rd, Bromley, about 9.15am.

He said the blaze started in a large stack of vehicles.

The cause of the fire in the yard behind Annex Metals has not been determined.

Several staff were on site when the fire started but no one was injured, the spokesman said.

Two fire crews and a truck remained at the scene on Thursday afternoon to monitor the site.