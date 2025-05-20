Fire-damaged holiday park rebuild under way

Campers will soon be able to use the new facilities at Canterbury holiday park which is being rebuilt after a devastating fire.

The Spencer Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park off Heyders Rd, Spencerville, is owned and managed by the Christchurch City Council.

Hann Construction Ltd has started work on rebuilding the park’s key amenities block with excavation and foundation work currently under way on the site.

Christchurch City Council manager activities and events Colin Jacka said the project includes three modern buildings.

It will have new toilets and showers, a new kitchen and dining area and a TV and games room.

These buildings will be connected by covered walkways and an outdoor barbecue area.

Spencer Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park. Photo: Christchurch City Council

Jacka said the council is committed to minimising noise and disruption during the project, ensuring a smooth transition as the new facilities take shape.

"We’re excited to see this project come to life and restore a place that is much loved by our community.

"This rebuild is about enhancing the camping experience while reducing environmental impact."

The new facilities will incorporate solar power systems and hot water heat pumps, helping to significantly lower emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Jacka said campers will be able to enjoy the upgraded facilities just in time for the summer holidays.