Fog disrupts flights

Heavy fog blanketed central Auckland this morning. Photo: RNZ

Dozens of domestic flights have been delayed or cancelled due to thick fog.

About 23 flights were delayed at Auckland Airport and nine have been cancelled this morning.

Meanwhile, a flight from Christchurch to Dunedin, which was set to arrive at 7.40am, and one from Dunedin to Christchurch, which was to depart at 8.10am, have been cancelled.

A Jetstar flight from Auckland to Christchurch has also been delayed. It was due to arrive in Christchurch at 6.15am on Tuesday but is now set to land at 10am.

The fog in Christchurch has now lifted and Auckland Airport says the fog restrictions there were lifted about 7am.

International flights were not affected.

The fog was expected to give way to showers and thunderstorms later, NIWA says.