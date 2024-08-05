Frosty warms the hearts of patients and hospital staff

Frosty with a patient and registered nurse Michael Reamico. PHOTO: HEALTH NEW ZEALAND | Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui

The atmosphere inside Christchurch Hospital always warms up when Frosty arrives.

Frosty, a two-and-a-half-year-old labrador retriever, is part of the Canine Friends Pet Therapy.

She does her rounds through wards 16 and 17 each Wednesday.

Frosty’s journey is as heartwarming as her presence. Her story began with Nette, a long-time volunteer, who initially fostered Frosty.

Although Frosty did not pass the rigorous service dog training, her charm and warmth led to her becoming a beloved part of Nette’s family, alongside her partner Greg and their cat Cola.

Nette and Frosty. PHOTO: HEALTH NEW ZEALAND | Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui

After excelling in Canine Pet Therapy Training, Frosty now visits the hospital regularly, wearing her red bandanna that signifies her special role.

Her visits have quickly become a highlight for patients and staff, offering a welcome respite from the clinical atmosphere.

The benefits of Frosty’s therapy are significant. Studies show interactions with therapy dogs can reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, and alleviate feelings of loneliness and depression.

Frosty’s gentle, affectionate nature provides patients with emotional comfort and a sense of companionship, contributing positively to their overall well-being and recovery.

Frosty. PHOTO: HEALTH NEW ZEALAND | Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui

The sight of Frosty trotting through the wards brings smiles and joy, easing the stress and loneliness often felt in a hospital setting, said volunteers manager Louise Hoban-Watson.

“The success of this programme, thanks to Nette’s dedication and Frosty’s natural ability to comfort, has led to hopes of expanding the initiative.

"For now, Frosty’s weekly visits continue to bring warmth and healing, underscoring the powerful impact of pet therapy in enhancing patients’ lives."

-Here-turi-kōkā 2024