Fruity initiative helps locals in need

Amelia Knight-Baré (left), daughter Serena, and Paula Aitken from the Heathcote Valley Community Fruit Harvesting group, with preserves that raised money for the St Ambrose Church Aranui Food Bank.

The fruits of a community organisation’s labour have resulted in the donation of boxes of cleaning products and personal hygiene items to the St Ambrose Church Aranui Food Bank.

The Heathcote Valley Community Fruit Harvesting group made $180 in two hours selling quince and marmalade made from fruit off trees on the properties of Heathcote residents.

This money, paired with a voucher donated from New World Woolston, was spent on cleaning products and hygiene items such as sanitary products, razers and soap, which were donated to St Ambrose Church Aranui Food Bank on Friday.

The food bank provides support to those living in Burwood and Pegasus.

Heathcote residents Paula Aitken and Amelia Knight-Baré started the harvesting group last year. They usually donate fresh fruit, homemade jam and marmalade to the food bank.

A team of other volunteers also helped to make the preserves.

Following a recent conversation with the food bank, Aitken and Knight-Baré thought of donating the essential cleaning and hygiene products.

“If you can’t afford to buy food, you won’t be going to the supermarket to get those products,” said Aitken.

Aitken and Knight-Baré did not know each other prior to starting their group.

However, they were sharing the same idea, wondering about what to do with all the excess fruit on trees in the valley.

A mutual friend brought them together and the group was formed last year.

The goal is to pick unwanted fruit from backyards and orchards to share with those in need.

Aitken explained ‘fruit fatigue’ is one of the issues with fruit waste.

“Some trees produce huge quantities of fruit, year after year, which can become burdensome to homeowners. Busy people often lack the time it needs to harvest fruit trees, and to deal with a large quantity of fruit,” she said.

Aitken said they are both concerned about the rising cost of living, and how this filters to the families food budget.

“We are mindful that fresh fruit can be a luxury for some whanau, so have jumped at the chance to redistribute fruit

that would otherwise have gone to waste,” she said.

Aitken said one of the most special things was meeting people in the community and making connections, especially with those who live alone.

“Heathcote Valley is a generous community, and has been a continuous source of support for our initiative,” she said.

They are hoping to see more community fruit harvesting around Christchurch,

planning to advertise on community message boards to link up with like-minded people.

“We would love to see community fruit harvesting in every area in Christchurch, and we’re willing to support those wanting to start up their own group,” Aitken said.

The group can be found on Facebook – Heathcote Valley Community Fruit Harvesting.