Friday, 29 October 2021

Glittering golden tree at Christchurch Art Gallery

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The Golden Bearing tree. Photo: Newsline
    The Golden Bearing tree. Photo: Newsline
    A 200kg golden tree is the latest major art work to arrive in Christchurch.

    The tree was installed remotely by artist Reuben Paterson at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū this week.

    Named the Golden Bearing, it will be used for children's storytelling sessions and to create "something a bit magical for visitors", said lead curator Felicity Milburn.

    The tree even has its own Instagram hashtag - #glittertree

    Paterson is in Auckland under level 3 restrictions but he supervised the installation of the tree via phone, email and video calls.

    A golden tree, which is of no particular species, is 4.5m high and was created by hand using fibreglass, gold paint and glitter.

    Milburn said the work sits somewhere between fantasy and hyperrealism.

    "It’s a golden tree growing indoors, so it’s obviously artificial, but the inclusion of small details makes it unexpectedly convincing - from the knobbly undulations of the roots and trunk to the delicate leaves, which are light enough to move slightly in a breeze."

    Under-the-tree storytelling sessions and other events will take place over the duration of the exhibition. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter