Glittering golden tree at Christchurch Art Gallery

The Golden Bearing tree. Photo: Newsline

A 200kg golden tree is the latest major art work to arrive in Christchurch.

The tree was installed remotely by artist Reuben Paterson at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū this week.

Named the Golden Bearing, it will be used for children's storytelling sessions and to create "something a bit magical for visitors", said lead curator Felicity Milburn.

The tree even has its own Instagram hashtag - #glittertree

Paterson is in Auckland under level 3 restrictions but he supervised the installation of the tree via phone, email and video calls.

A golden tree, which is of no particular species, is 4.5m high and was created by hand using fibreglass, gold paint and glitter.

Milburn said the work sits somewhere between fantasy and hyperrealism.

"It’s a golden tree growing indoors, so it’s obviously artificial, but the inclusion of small details makes it unexpectedly convincing - from the knobbly undulations of the roots and trunk to the delicate leaves, which are light enough to move slightly in a breeze."

Under-the-tree storytelling sessions and other events will take place over the duration of the exhibition.