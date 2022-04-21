Group trying to save historic Christchurch home

A Christchurch residents group is rallying support to preserve an iconic piece of real estate in the central city.

The 167-year old Englefield homestead was once an impressive Christchurch home, but has lain abandoned for years. It was extensively damaged in the 2011 earthquakes, leaving a gaping hole in the roof, broken chimneys, and overgrown gardens.

But the building's sad state hasn't stopped the Englefield Residents Association from trying to save the historic house from being sold after it was put up for sale by auction last week.

Chairperson for the group Irinka Britnell says it's important to save the heritage site because Christchurch lost so much during the earthquakes.

The house was built in 1855 by land commissioner William Brittan, making it one of the oldest residential properties in the city.

The category 1 listed home was put up auction last week, “as is, where is”, but failed to attract any bids.

Britnell says that's given them a "window of opportunity", after making a presentation to the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board prior to the auction in a bid to gain their support to help them save the historic homestead.

"Englefield has come up for sale and these opportunities don't present themselves very often. So we're saying to the council, please take this opportunity to buy and preserve the house" Britnell said.

Christchurch Central Councillor Jake McLellan says he's keen to look at options to try and save the heritage site, and has written to the Mayor seeking her support.

- By Geoff Sloan,

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

