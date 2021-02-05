Friday, 5 February 2021

Help sought to find missing Christchurch woman

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Marni Sheppeard. Phtoo: supplied
    Police are appealing to the public to help find a Christchurch woman as they are concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

    Marni Sheppeard was last heard from in Christchurch about 5.20am on November 19 last year and was reported missing in January.

    Police believe the 53-year-old was in the Darfield area later on November 19 and may have been heading into the mountains.

    She is described as being around 162cm tall and of slim build.

    Ms Sheppeard was last wearing a black T-shirt and a green Macpac backpack.

    Police have been making inquiries into her possible whereabouts and have concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 210115/4277.

