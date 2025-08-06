Hercules evacuates three people from Antarctica

Three people were airlifted from McMurdo base to Christchurch for treatment. Photo: Defence Force

Three people have been evacuated from a US station in Antarctica for medical care.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force uplifted them from McMurdo Station overnight, with the crew of the C-130J Hercules in the air for about 15 hours.

One person needed urgent medical care.

Air Component Commander Air Commodore Andy Scott said the extreme cold, changeable weather and landing on the ice in the 24-hour mid-winter darkness of Antarctica made flights challenging for crews.

A crew could only attempt the flight after detailed analysis of the weather and airfield state, and the United States Antarctic Program winter team must physically create a runway before they can depart, he said.

"Although they determine it is safe, it's still an extremely challenging environment to fly in on night vision goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge," Scott said.

"This, coupled with there being no airfields available to divert to once the aircraft is past a certain point south adds to the risk, so these missions are not taken lightly."

Scott said the flight was completed and the patients are getting the medical treatment in Christchurch.

While the pilots carried out the landing approach wearing night-vision goggles, they took them off for the landing, Scott said.

"It was easier to see without the night-vision goggles on. They're not a magic pill that all of sudden makes everything easier", he said.

The United States Embassy praised the Air Force crew for their efforts.

"This mission wasn't just difficult - it was one of the most technically demanding operations an aircrew can face. In extreme conditions, with little margin for error, the RNZAF executed this mid-winter Antarctic medevac flawlessly," Chargé d'Affaires Melissa Sweeney said.

The Air Force mission "brought hope in the middle of the Antarctic night", the embassy said.

"We are so very grateful. Our Kiwi partners didn't hesitate to undertake this mission in one of the most unforgiving environments on Earth. Their skill and readiness are truly world-class," Sweeney said.

The Air Force carried out similarly successful rescues in 2021 and last year.

"Only the best crews can pull off something like this and the RNZAF proved, again, that they're among the very best. This isn't luck, its professionalism, planning and a level of capability that few can match," Sweeney said.

The plane flew to Antarctica with New Zealand Defence Force medical personnel including a doctor.

The Defence Force said the aircraft arrived in Christchurch from Auckland on Sunday afternoon, with the crew waiting for a weather window to fly south.

On Tuesday afternoon the crew made the decision to fly, working through the night to complete the mission.

The aircraft's engines were kept running on the ice while it was refuelled, known as hot refuelling, the Defence Force said.