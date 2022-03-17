Iconic Lyttelton tug boat 'banished' to cruise ship berth

image_23_2.jpg Tug Lyttelton. Photo: Star Media

Tug Lyttelton supporters want the vessel moved to its original berth, amid a claim it has been "banished" to the "naughty corner".

Naval architect Harry Stronach wants the vessel relocated to the berth beside the Diamond Harbour ferry.

The vessel is currently berthed at the cruise ship terminal in Lyttelton.

"It has been sent to the naughty corner for some reason, but we’re not clear on the reasons," said Stronach.

The location change was made around six months ago.

Stronach, whose company does the surveys and approvals for the tug, spoke to the Banks Peninsula Community Board on Monday.

He highlighted issues facing the tug, which include berthage, public accessibility and the future of the vessel.

Stronach said it was "banished" to the cruise ship terminal by the Lyttelton Port Company.

"It’s very hard to operate and maintain the vessel over there," Stronach said.

LPC bulk cargo and marine services general manager Paul Monk said the reason for Tug Lyttelton's move to its current location in the inner harbour is the company needed to berth larger vessels on jetty 2, the previous location of the tug.

Stronach said the current location removed the important connection between the vessel and the township by not having it publicly accessible.

While discussions continue with the port company about the tug, Stronach said they may need the board’s assistance. He wants to see the vessel moved back to the town berth beside the Diamond Harbour ferry.

Said Monk: "We worked with the preservation society last year to facilitate this move after their dry-docking, and LPC provided new gangways to make the move possible.

"We also provide transportation to and from the tug for the preservation society’s work gangs, and the tug is brought back to the jetty 2 location by the Diamond Harbour ferry to pick-up and drop-off passengers when it is making trips."

Stronach said they would like to find a permanent berth in the inner harbour, which the public can access, where it can be properly maintained.

Monk did not say if LPC would consider moving the vessel back to its original location.

Community board member Scott Winter asked what the reason was for wanting the vessel in a publicly accessible place.

Stronach said the society has a maintenance day every Thursday. he said the public are able to go down to the wharf to see the vessel, making it part of the township.

He said LPC has been "very supportive" over the years and does not charge for berthage.

"But it’s just having the tug over at said berth has proved to be impractical and increased the costs and made it all the more difficult," said Stronach.

Community board chairwoman Tori Peden said Stronach and the preservation society have the support of the board. It will send a letter of support.