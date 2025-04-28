Monday, 28 April 2025

Jellie Park closed after death

    Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A Christchurch swimming pool complex was closed on Monday morning after a person died following a serious medical event.

    Emergency services responded to the incident at Jellie Park Recreation and Sport Centre in Burnside about 9.50am.

    The death is not believed to be suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

    A police spokesperson said earlier today it appeared someone had suffered a medical event.

    Hato Hone St John said an ambulance responded after it was notified of the medical incident.

    Jellie Park is a Christchurch City Council-run centre.

    A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said the council-run centre was closed and is set to re-open about 3.30pm on Monday.

    -With RNZ

