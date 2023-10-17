Jester welcomes visitors to New Brighton

There's a colourful new eye-catching sculpture greeting motorists on Seaview Road as they enter the seaside suburb of New Brighton. Named 'The Jester', it's the creation of well-known local sculptor Don Paterson.

The colourful piece is on his corner property, replacing his controversial 'Bearman' sculpture, and has been painted in New Brighton's colours of black and yellow. Paterson says it's a self-portrait representation of himself and most other artists he knows, as a commentary on the nature of artists and their creative process.

"A bit different from the bear, which was talking about the chaos that New Brighton was facing, and it was time for something a little bit more people friendly and jovial".

Paterson's recognised as one of the country's leading civic sculptors. He was instrumental in the development of large-scale steampunk projects in Oamaru.

However, the Canterbury sculptor admits he's finding it hard to get his ideas accepted in New Brighton.

"Perhaps I'm too controversial. That my ideas are a little bit too far out for some people, but I think you need that. You need that when you're rebuilding a community and how do we draw people here? We don't draw them here by doing what we can see all over the country".

He says he and his wife love living in New Brighton, where he's met a lot of talented local people. He believes the regeneration of the suburb is a great opportunity for everyone to work together to produce something really dynamic.

"Art could really be used as a drawcard for New Brighton and perhaps if some of the people in power could maybe embrace me, I'm not telling anyone they have to do my ideas, but just do something that's different. And I can help them if they want".

The talented civic sculptor says he's working on a number of new pieces, some of which he'd love to see displayed in the main street of the seaside suburb.

By Geoff Sloan

