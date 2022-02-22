Jetstar holds $22 flight sale on 'palindromic' travel day

Photo: Getty Images

Jetstar has announced a flash sale celebrating all things palindromic.

In honour of today's symmetry, and the further happy coincidence of it falling on a 'Twosday', the budget carrier is offering $22 fares all day.

Until midnight, Jetstar is selling 5000 fares at the discount price for travel from October until December this year.

Two is a lucky number on one way fares out of Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

However, unlike the soothing palindrome in toady's date (which reads the same backwards as it does forwards) the return legs aren't also being sold at $22.

Jetstar's $22 routes:

• Auckland to Wellington

• Auckland to Christchurch

• Auckland to Dunedin

• Auckland to Queenstown

• Christchurch to Wellington

• Wellington to Queenstown

The flexible fares policy will apply to flights bought under this deal, meaning travellers can change their flights without penalty when booked before 30 April. (Although fare differences will have to be paid).

Visit Jetstar.com for details.

Palindromes in travel

The world is full of places that make it hard to tell if you are coming or going.

'Aka Aka' on the Waikato and 'Ava' in Lower Hutt are New Zealand's two palindromic places. Sadly neither are on Jetstar's list of travel deals.

Here are three other places that read the same backwards as forwards:

Wassamassaw in South Carolina is a town named after the indigenous people of the land, it also has the honour of the longest palindromic place name.

Adanac might not seem like it belongs on our list, until you realise it is a small hamlet in Canada.

Pleasingly located in the middle of the central province of Saskatchewan, it was reportedly named in order to spell Canada backwards. It has a population of just 2, according to the 2009 consensus.

'Y' is a single letter kind of village in France. It might be the shortest on the list, but the commune sur Somme is proud of its brevity. Pronounced 'ee', the unlucky hamlet was divided in two by a trench during World War One.