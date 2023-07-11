Kainga Ora housing complex first for city

A new housing complex has been opened in Christchurch, the first kind of building from Kainga Ora in the region.



The public housing complex in the suburb of Riccarton has been designed to accommodate 20 separate units, with some shared communal spaces and laundry facilities.

Kainga Ora regional director Liz Krause (left) and Housing Minister Megan Woods inspect a kitchen. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

Housing Minister Megan Woods opened the complex on Friday.

"This is the opening of the first high-density, full universal design complex built by Kainga Ora in Christchurch - and I think that's a pretty special achievement."

The housing has been designed so it's more liveable for the entire population.

The building is also suitable for people aged over 50, especially those experiencing temporary injury or illness and can cater for people who may need assisted living.

It also boasts 85 rooftop solar panels which will reduce overall electrical energy costs of the building, saving tenants hundreds of dollars each year.

“Estimates show that this system will save tenants around $350 to $400 each year on their power bills.

“I think the fact that it's going to be so cheap for people to keep their houses this warm is a really incredible thing.

"It's something I'm really excited about. I always love it when I get to bring together my housing and energy portfolios.”

The housing complex is in the suburb of Riccarton. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

Kainga Ora has delivered about 865 public homes in Christchurch over the past five years and hope to produce another 1100 across the city by 2025.

Placements for the one-bedroom apartments are under way, with people starting to move into the new units from mid-July.

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund