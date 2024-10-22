Lauren Dickason served with deportation order

Lauren Dickason during sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch. Photo: Stuff / Pool / Alden Williams

Immigration New Zealand has confirmed it has served convicted triple murderer Lauren Dickason with a deportation order.

Dickason was last year found guilty of murdering her daughters Liane, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla at their Timaru home in September 2021.

She smothered the children but claimed she was so mentally unwell she could not be held criminally responsible for their deaths.

During her trial in Christchurch, a jury rejected her defence of insanity or infanticide and convicted the now-43-year-old of murder. She was then given a finite sentence of 18 years in June this year.

Immigration New Zealand national manager of compliance, Fadia Mudafar, told the New Zealand Herald today that Dickason has now been served with a deportation order.

“Immigration New Zealand plans to proceed with her deportation upon completion of her sentence,” Mudafar told the Herald.

Mudafar also said Dickason’s situation would be assessed before the deportation takes place.

Dickason could be eligible for parole on September 19, 2027, and could be deported to South Africa soon after her release.

However, she is due to appeal her convictions and, if successful, a second trial could be held.