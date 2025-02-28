From library saviour to community advocate: Is the Chch mayoralty next?

Sara Templeton says she has the 'long-term thinking' to be an effective mayor if elected in October. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Before the February 2011 earthquake, Sara Templeton was a stay-at-home mum with little knowledge of local government.

But after that life-changing day, she got more involved in her local community, helping out at the Heathcote Volunteer Library and becoming chair of the suburb’s residents’ association in 2012.

When the city council planned to demolish the earthquake-damaged library instead of repairing it, Templeton led protests and appealed to city councillors to save it.

“We were a bit bewildered they wanted to knock it down so I had CERA (Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority) and council release papers which showed it didn’t need to be demolished and it was repairable,” she said.

After Templeton spoke at a council meeting in March 2013, city councillors unanimously ordered a halt to the demolition.

“It was the first time I realised the power of the council’s systems and processes, and the impact you can have on your community when you stand up for something you believe in.”

Now 53, Templeton is running for mayor, aiming to unseat Phil Mauger in the upcoming local body elections.

Her campaign focuses on environmental issues, investment in water and transport infrastructure, and long-term planning.

She identifies as a progressive, but is reluctant to label herself along the traditional left to right political spectrum.

Born and raised in Christchurch, Templeton is the eldest of three siblings. She grew up in Shirley and Bryndwr, with a short stint in Wellington as a teenager.

“I’ve always had quite strong opinions, I’m told, and I really enjoyed getting outside,” she said.

Family camping trips on Banks Peninsula and the West Coast, as well as an interest in sailing, grew her love for the environment.

After leaving Burnside High School, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Canterbury University.

She then spent two years travelling in the United States and the United Kingdom before completing a year at teachers’ college.

“I really liked helping people. Because I enjoyed school, I was hoping I could help other people enjoy it too.”

Her first teaching job was at Greymouth High School where she worked for three years before moving to Lincoln High School.

She left teaching after the birth of her first child and moved to Heathcote.

Templeton never expected to become a politician, but her various community roles in Heathcote led to some locals encouraging her to run for the community board in 2013.

Templeton’s community work led to a successful run for the Hagley-Ferrymead Community Board in 2013. Photo: Supplied

“The earthquakes changed everything about what I thought I could do for this city and my community. I got a lot more knowledge about how council works after we saved the library.”

Templeton was elected to the Hagley-Ferrymead Community Board and became board chair.

In her time leading the community board, Templeton helped approve the rebuild of the Sumner Library and Community Centre, and supported the start of the Coastal Pathway’s construction.

In 2016, she successfully ran for the Heathcote Ward council seat, defeating incumbent Paul Lonsdale by more than 1500 votes.

Balancing council work and parenthood was a challenge.

Templeton’s three children – Rowan, 20, a university student, and twins David and Skye, 18, who graduated from Te Aratai College last year – have grown up with their mother in politics.

“They’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said.

“They’re amazing young adults, and I’m proud of the people they’ve become.”

Templeton thinks she has learned a lot more about “patience” and “empathy” from being a parent.

Her children were not surprised when she told them she was running for mayor.

“They were quite young when I became a councillor so they don’t really remember anything different. I’m still just their mum.”

Templeton had strongly considered the mayoralty ahead of the 2022 local body elections, but a health scare meant the timing was wrong.

“I had just been through some treatment for stage two melanoma so it wasn’t the right time.

“I’m well past that now and I’ve had my five year clearance, but at the time I needed to make sure I was putting my health and family first,” she said.

Now, Templeton says she is ready for the demanding job.

“It’s definitely time. I have the knowledge and the skills and also the right vision for the city.”

While she avoids directly criticising Mauger, she believes voters will see a clear contrast between their platforms.

Previously a member of the Green Party, she left in early last year to emphasise her commitment to representing all Christchurch residents.

Templeton has championed environmentally-friendly causes such as cycleways and climate change adaption. She is pictured speaking at the Christchurch School Strike 4 Climate protest in 2023. Photo: Danny Rood

“I left because I need to make it really clear that I’m going to represent the residents of Christchurch and no-one else,” she said.

Getting rates rises under control will be a key issue this election.

Templeton argues that short-term decision-making has led to sharp rises and warns of further hikes next year.

She points to expensive water infrastructure upgrades getting pushed out into future budgets as an example of this.

After more than a decade in local politics, Templeton has learned empathy and understanding are important leadership qualities.

“But also taking a stand when it’s time for hard decisions,” she said.

Templeton is generally opposed to fully selling council-owned assets like the Christchurch Airport or Lyttelton Port Company.

“With council ownership, decisions in the best interest of the city as a whole can be made without shareholders, but they (assets) also need investment.”

Templeton would be open to partial sales if a council-owned company came with a business case, but not if it is initiated by councillors.

Criticised for supporting cycleway investment, she argues the spending is often exaggerated.

“Cycleways accounted for just 0.2% of this year’s rates increase,” she said, noting a 30% rise in cyclists over the past seven years as proof of demand.

Being outspoken on progressive and environmental issues has its challenges.

In 2022, she made headlines after exposing online harassment from a Young Nats member.

Using the Harmful Digital Communications Act, she identified her troll, Jessee MacKenzie, who had sent her a long series of misogynistic and abusive messages.

“I’ve been really open about how that impacted me. At the time it was difficult to work.”

Since the ordeal, Templeton has been working with other female politicians to set up an elected women’s network to foster more connection and support.

“I’ve learned that I’m stronger than I thought. That’s been quite a revelation. It has given me confidence that even if people do the same thing again, I’ll be able to get through it.”