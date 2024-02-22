Live: Prime minister visits Port Hills after devastating fire, more hot spots discovered

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will speak to the media on Christchurch’s Port Hills where a devastating fire is still active a week after it first broke out.

It comes after it was announced Christchurch and the Selwyn district have transitioned from a state of emergency to a “recovery phase”, as firefighting efforts continue to dampen 20 existing hotspots.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated, with police speaking to two people seen walking in the area on Wednesday afternoon last week.

More than 100 houses were evacuated and a container home was burnt out, after the fire covered more than 650ha.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said firefighters will be working to extinguish 20 hotspots on the ground today.

“Drone crews have identified the hotspots overnight, with 11 crews now tasked with eliminating them today,” Fenz said.

“A total of 36 personnel, including Incident Management Team staff, will be working at the fire today.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visiting the Port Hills on Thursday morning. Photo: George Heard

Drones would be used to find hotspots again overnight.

The Herald earlier revealed residents near Hoon Hay Valley Rd saw two people around a walking track on the hill followed by smoke.

The pair then drove off, with residents taking photos of the car and sending them to the police.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that police had spoken to those people, as well as the ones in the car.

By Rachel Maher and Pierre Nixon