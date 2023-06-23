Long lines expected for Lego store opening

There's much excitement in Canterbury, as Lego fans get ready for the opening of the South Island's first dedicated shop.

Westfield Riccarton management are expecting large queues for Saturday morning's official opening of the brand-new Lego store. The 260sqm custom-built store will showcase some of Lego’s newest products.

Alquemie Group head of retail - licensed brands Stephen Poole said Lego was an age-old brand.

"It's such an amazing product, definitely suitable for all ages. And no matter your skill set, no matter your interest".

The popular plastic brick toy saw its first dedicated store open in Auckland four years ago, and has now made its way south.

"We have a lot of loyal and very passionate fans in New Zealand and we've been really excited to get down to the South Island for some time now. Christchurch seemed like the natural place to start off in."

The new Lego certified store in Westfield Riccarton got a workover from invitees before the big launch tomorrow. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Rachel and Jason De Vries were semi-finalists on the TV show Lego Masters New Zealand, and got a special VIP preview look inside the new store.

They reckon it's a big thing for the South Island, and insist Lego bricks are for kids of all ages.

"There are many adults that are absolutely passionate about it much like us."

Doors to the brand-new Lego store in Westfield Riccarton open at 9am on Saturday morning, with hardcore fans expected to start queuing up from 7am.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air