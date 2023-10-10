Luna rides the 'Greyhound Bus'

Douglas Horrell and Luna. Photo: Newsline

A Christchurch greyhound has been embracing life on the road as she’s chauffeured around the city in her very own cargo bike.

Douglas Horrell has been pedalling around on his ‘Greyhound Bus’ with nine-year-old Luna in the front basket - and says biking with your dog is a lot more practical than many people think.

For small dogs it’s easy – a carrier or basket will suffice, he says.

There are plenty of options for bigger or less mobile canines too.

"My bike was made locally by the talented Pete Thornton at Cargo Bike World, who dubbed it the ‘Greyhound Bus’,” says Douglas.

“I chose to make my own box with a side door to make it easier for Luna to step in, which is important as her arthritis worsens so I don’t have to lift her.”

During Luna’s first day on wheels, she was slowly taken around a quiet cul-de-sac - but it didn’t go down very well.

“After three to four minutes she’d had enough and tried to jump out, so we stopped there for the day,” says Douglas.

"But within a week she was happy sitting on the bike while I pedalled.

"Then over the next month, we slowly built up our journeys, travelling further, faster, and using busier roads.

"Short training sessions and lots of treats are the key to success.

"The best part of all now is seeing Luna having a great time on the bike.

"She travels all over town, sniffing the breeze and dozing contentedly in her sofa-on-wheels."

Douglas says pedestrians and cyclists often stop to say ‘hello’ to Luna. Photo: Newsline

Douglas said pedestrians and cyclists often stop to say "hello" to Luna.

She is learning that being on the bike means getting a lot of attention and pats.

"Getting from A to B with your dog in New Zealand is very associated with using a car, but it’s great to discover that bikes are a perfectly viable option too.

"I’d encourage anyone to give cycling with their dog a go."

Douglas is also co-organising Biketober’s Dogs on Bikes event at Dallington Landing off Gayhurst Rd on October 29.

The event will see people cycle a loop of the red zone with their pooch in a basket, trailer, box or backpack at Christchurch’s first-ever mass dog ride.

This Biketober festival also includes workshops, guided and self-guided rides, bike-repair workshops and seminars.