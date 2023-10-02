Unleash your bike

Photo: Big Street Bikers

No one really knows how many bicycles there are in Christchurch.

The only estimate in peer-reviewed literature suggests there could be 272,510 bikes lurking in garages and sheds across the city.

The team behind Biketober are on a mission to get more of them dusted down, tyres pumped and out for a spin.

“Spring is great time to start hopping on your bike for local rides,” says Biketober co-ordinator Michele Hollis.

“Riding a bike is cheap, easy and fun. That’s what Biketober is about – more people having more fun on bikes.”

Hollis describes Biketober as a “community festival”, meaning events are organised by a host of individuals and clubs. The focus is give-it-a-go rather than racing.

Biketober aims to amplify year-round community initiatives like RAD (Recycle A Dunger) and Aranui Bike Fix-Up.

“If your bike needs repair, or you need a new one, there’s help available,” she says.

Many other events are created specifically for Biketober.

“I love little, local events where you meet your neighbours, like Brighton Bikes and Beers, New to Lincoln ride, and You Can Ride in Rolleston,” says Hollis.

This year’s signature events are the opening night movie, the Bike Rave 4 Climate, Dogs on Bikes, and Passports.

There are three Passport competitions – Whānau Passport for kids, Big Passport for adults, and a One Day Challenge on October 29. All three use a locally-developed web app.

Register for free on the Biketober website, then ride to destinations, and collect digital passport stamps. Five stamps and you’re in the prize draw, including a trip for two on the West Coast Wilderness Trail with Cycle Journeys.

Any surprises on the programme this year?

“Acoustic bike rides. I haven’t seen rides advertised solely for non-motorised, slow cycling before.”

Visit https://biketoberchch.nz for more information

SPONSORED CONTENT