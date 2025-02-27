CORDE City2Surf: If they can do it, you can too!

Briana Weaver with some of the St Martins School pupils entered in the City2Surf. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Join the challenge.

That’s the call from a primary school and corporates entering big teams in the CORDE City2Surf on Sunday, March 16.

St Martins School has 101 eager pupils and staff raring to go, Pegasus Health about 130 doctors, nurses and reception staff and other teams include Canterbury University, Fulton Hogan and Anytime Fitness.

St Martins teacher Briana Weaver said the CORDE City2Surf was a great way to promote fitness and get pupils outdoors and involved.

“We wanted to encourage the community connection with the school, and also the links to Christchurch because it’s such an iconic Christchurch run,” she said.

She has put the challenge out to other schools to follow St Martins’ lead.

Her husband, Hugo, a teacher at Beckenham School, has a big group of pupils from there taking part.

Said Pegasus Health chief executive Kim Sinclair-Morris: “The CORDE City2Surf is an opportunity for our general practice teams to connect, support well-being, and strengthen collegiality, bringing together those who work every day to support the health of our communities.”

The 12km fun run starts at 9am in Latimer Square, with the course following City to Sea West Pathway, which will be completed this week.

CORDE City to Sea West Pathway project manager Marc Bos with two CORDE company vehicles sign-written ahead of the City2Surf on March 16. Photo: Geoff Sloan

CORDE is the contractor for the 3.2km-long west section of the pathway, which starts at Fitzgerald Ave and runs along the Avon River to Kerrs Reach. The 6km event leaves from the nearby Porritt Park at 9.45am, with both courses finishing at Rawhiti Domain in New Brighton.

Work on stage 2 and the final stage 3 of the 11km-long 4m-wide shared walking and cycling pathway from Kerrs Reach to Pages Rd in New Brighton is set to get under way in September.

CORDE City2Surf event support Nicky McCaughan said entries for the event were looking good.

The City2Surf will be “bigger and better than ever,” she said.

The New Brighton Silver Band, Sweet Adelines women’s choir and rock band Echo will be entertaining participants along the way, as will saxophonist Mike Bell and DJ Sub180.

There will be more entertainment at the Rawhiti Domain finish, with pop band the Lounge Dogs, and a Fresh Choice treasure hunt for children among the activities.

McCaughan said the number of corporate sites was well up on last year.

“We have 35 sites already booked, with more companies set to confirm.”

• Adult entries cost $45 and children (5-11) $20. Register for the CORDE City2Surf at www.city2surf.co.nz