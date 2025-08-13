Sausages sold at Canterbury stores recalled after injury reported

PNP Farms Butchery Angus beef sausages. Photo: Supplied / MPI

A batch of sausages sold at two South Island branches of a butchery has been recalled because they may contain glass.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) has recalled PNP Farms' Butchery brand Pure Angus Beef sausages with a best before date of 17.08.25.

It says there has been a report of an injury.

The sausages should not be eaten.

"If you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," MPI said.

The sausages are sold at PNP Farms Butchery, 84 High St Rangiora and PNP Farms Butchery Bush Inn, 20 Waimairi Rd, Christchurch.

"Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund."