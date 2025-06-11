Home & Leisure Show bursting with ideas

The Star Media Home & Leisure Show is back for another year with $20,000 in prizes up for grabs. Photo: File image

Get ready to be inspired and win great prizes at this year’s Star Media Home & Leisure Show.

Running across three days from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, June 29, at Christchurch's Wolfbrook Arena, the Home & Leisure Show will be bursting with thousands of inspiring ideas, innovative products, and on-trend solutions for your home.

The event is free to enter and ideal for anyone who is thinking of renovating or doing home improvements, or simply loves all things home and leisure.

If sprucing up your home isn’t on your to-do list right now, you’ll still find plenty to catch your eye at the Home & Leisure Show.

You will also get the chance to see several fresh and exciting brand-new exhibitors.

Head over to the Taste Zone to check out the delicious food and drink offerings, along with tastings from a host of vendors.

Or visit the Leisure Zone, where you’ll find boats, cars and outdoor accessories – everything you could need to make the most of the great outdoors.

There are over $20,000 of prizes to be won, including $10,000 of flooring from Choices Flooring, and also the chance to win one of six awesome prize packs from Destination Hokitika worth $6000.

Event manager Juliet Dickson says the Home & Leisure Show is the “go-to place to see the latest trends and innovations for your home and enjoy show-only specials”.

There will be a huge range of products and services on show.