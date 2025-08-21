Inmate surrenders after cold night on prison roof

Dave Miller. Photo: Allied Media files

A prisoner who injured himself during a cold night on a roof at Milburn prison is back in secure custody after voluntarily surrendering this morning.

The remand prisoner spent about 17 hours in "extremely cold and difficult conditions" at the Otago Corrections Facility after clambering onto a roof at 12.45pm yesterday.

OCF general manager Dave Miller said in a statement the prisoner voluntarily surrendered to a specialist Corrections team working at heights team at about 7.30am.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated and the prisoner will be held to account.

"The prisoner has been placed in segregation and is being assessed by health as per our usual processes.

"Initial information suggests the prisoner may have a self-inflicted arm injury caused by jumping around the area prior to the working at heights team being deployed.

"There are no injuries to staff," he said.

The rooftop saga posed no threat to the wider security of the prison, he said.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of our frontline staff who worked in extremely cold and difficult conditions to safely manage and resolve this incident."

Mr Miller also thanked FENZ and Hato Hone St John who were on standby to help.

A full review of the incident would be carried out.