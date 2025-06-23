Fresh ideas, prizes at the Home & Leisure Show

Head to the Star Media Home & Leisure Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for fresh ideas, inspiration, hints, tips and tricks to improve your home.

The free event is on from 10am-4pm each day at Wolfbrook Arena, Addington.

The show is packed with innovative products, services and experts who will share their insider knowledge at free seminars sponsored by Resene.

They will cover everything from painting and colour trends to the latest technology, home renovation and sustainability.

Plus, we have our leisure and outdoor living displays, which have fantastic solutions for your lifestyle.

There are some special surprises in store too, including the chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Choices Flooring, $6000 in Lavish Weekends Escapes in Hokitika: cool little town, $3000 design and plant plan from Greenscapes, a Posture Elite bed worth $3398 from Beds4U, $1000 worth of blinds and curtains from Venluree, $1000 worth of prizes from Resene and show only specials.

Whether you’re thinking of building, renovating your home, planning your next project or simply love all things DIY – there will be something for everyone at the Star Media Home & Leisure Show.