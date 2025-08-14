Amberley brewery 'stoked' to bring home coveted award

The Brew Moon team celebrates at the awards ceremony. Richard Robb (Bintani NZ, left), Oscar McCauley, Joel McSavenay, Dani Wild, Jack MacMillan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Amberley-based brewing company has brought home a coveted International Lager trophy from the recent NZ Beer Awards in Christchurch.

The winning Czech Please Pilsner is a long-standing favourite in the Brew Moon Brewing Company line-up. It marks the first trophy win for Brew Moon in its 20-plus-year history, despite a strong track record of medal wins.

The award also enhances its reputation as one of Aotearoa’s leading independent breweries.

Brewery manager Oscar McCauley says the team was "stoked" to get this level of recognition from the judges.

"These awards are incredibly competitive, with over 600 entries from around Australasia, judged by the best in the business.

"It makes it extra sweet to win with one of our classic, go-to beers - and in a category as stacked as International Lager."

Dani Wild. Photo: Facebook

The award-winning batch was brewed by Head Brewer Dani Wild, who joined Brew Moon just a few months ago.

Remarkably, this was only her second Pilsner brew on the Brew Moon system.

"Dani is so meticulous and detailed in everything she does," Oscar says.

"The amount of data she captures for every brew is mind-blowing. This trophy is a huge credit to her process and her skill."

Brew Moon’s Dark Side of the Moon Stout also scored a gold medal, and six other beers from the brewery earned Silver and Bronze medals, making for a clean sweep of eight entries, eight medals.

"It’s awesome to show that level of consistency across the whole range,’’ Oscar says.

Brew Moon’s award-winning beers are available at the Amberley taproom and select stockists nationwide.