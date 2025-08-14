Pastor says community 'devastated' after police shooting

Nate Light, friend of man critically shot by police in Christchurch, lays flowers down. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

The pastor of a church attended by a couple shot by police, one fatally, in Christchurch says the incident is "heartbreaking".

It comes as a friend of the couple said they had issues with family violence and addiction, but "seemed to be getting alright".

Police were called to a house in Clyde Rd, Bryndwr, about 11pm on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man armed with a knife threatened himself and his partner.

Officers arrived at the address a short time later and a woman ran from the house, followed by a man armed with a knife, police said in a statement.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said officers shot the man, believing the woman to be at risk of imminent serious harm, critically injuring him.

The woman subsequently picked up the knife and threatened police, he said.

Officers appealed for her to put the weapon down, but she instead moved forward, and was fatally shot, he said.

Hill said immediate medical assistance was provided to the woman but she died shortly afterwards.

The injured man was still in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday morning.

Police on Clyde Road the day after they fatally shot a woman, and critically wounded a man in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

The couple were connected to the New Generation Church on Clyde Rd.

Senior pastor Eduardo Mendonça told RNZ the church helped the local community through various programs as well as lunches and breakfasts. The couple would regularly attend.

"We just always dealt with them as a couple. Our main goal as a church was just to serve with the basic needs, like immediate needs, and of course, with sharing our beliefs as a Christian church. That is our main involvement with them."

He said the community was devastated at the news.

"Our hearts are broken to know that people so close to us in that community went through this," he said.

"We are devastated. It's heartbreaking to know the people that we've been serving and talking and in a sense, you know, just getting to know slowly, you know, within their own lives, they were going through such pressure and difficulties that that led them to this ... this is heartbreaking."

Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

A friend of the couple, Nate Light, was laying flowers in Clyde Road for his friends this morning.

Light said the couple had issues with family violence and addiction.

"They had been having their troubles over the past few days. They seemed to be getting all right because we had spoken to them. They seemed to be getting alright," he said, tearfully.

The man was in a "bit of weird headspace", Light said.

Nate Light, friend of man critically shot by police in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

"I'd like to say that I could have come down with my partner last night and told [the man] to come chill at home with the dogs. But that's me putting it on myself like it's not my fault, you know. It's just there's things I could have done. I could have done this, I could have done this, and could have done that, but, f..., there's nothing you can do really at the end of the day."

A nearby resident told RNZ the couple were "always fighting" and said police were routinely called to the address.

The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said they had lived at the address for about six years.

"They were very unhappy. She was a very unhappy person. They fought a lot.

"She was always calling the police.

For a while the police would be called "every few months," she said.

About a year ago the woman who lived at the address told her neighbour the couple were going through anger management. Since then, things appeared to be quieter she said.

"I thought maybe they had sorted things out."

Last night the resident heard a loud bang and then later saw police.

"I was surprised that it happened because they'd been quiet for a long while."

Flowers left by friend of critically shot man in Christchurch. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

Scene guards were in place at the Clyde Road property, and residents could expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days and part of the road would be closed.

"We have spoken to next of kin, and our thoughts are with the family of those involved at this incredibly difficult time," Hill said.

Kāinga Ora has confirmed to RNZ the fatal shooting was at one of its properties.

It said its thoughts were with all those affected.

Kāinga Ora's regional director, Liz Krause, said it will be reaching out to nearby tenants to see if they need more support over the coming days.

A investigation was under way and the shooting would also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) as is standard, police said.