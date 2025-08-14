Woman killed, man badly wounded in police shooting; neighbour claims couple were 'always fighting'

Clyde Rd remains cordoned off this morning. PHOTO: RNZ

A woman is dead and a man is critically wounded after they were shot by police in Christchurch.

Police were called to a house in Clyde Rd, Bryndwr, about 11pm on Wednesday after receiving a report about a man armed with a knife and threatening his partner.

Officers arrived at the address a short time later and a woman ran from the house, followed by the man with the knife, police said in a statement.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said officers shot the man, critically injuring him, as they believed the woman was facing imminent serious harm.

The woman subsequently picked up the knife and threatened police, he said.

Police said residents could expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

Officers appealed for her to put the weapon down, but she instead moved forward and was also shot by police, sustaining critical injuries, Hill said.

He said immediate medical assistance was provided to the woman but she died shortly afterwards.

The injured man was still in a critical condition in hospital on Thursday morning.

A police vehicle stationed outside the Clyde Rd house in Bryndwr. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

Scene guards were in place at the Clyde Rd property.

Residents can also expect to see a continued police presence over the coming days, and part of the road to be closed.

Hill said the victim's next of kin had been spoken.

"Our thoughts are with the family of those involved at this incredibly difficult time.

He said the police officers involved in the incident were also being supported.

"This was a distressing incident for the attending officers and the appropriate support is being provided to them."

Kainga Ora confirmed the fatal shooting took place at one of its properties.

Police at the scene on Thursday morning. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

Kainga Ora said its thoughts were with the people affected.

Kainga Ora regional director Liz Krause said it will be reaching out to nearby tenants to see if they need more support over the coming days.

The shooting will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority which was standard practice after incidents like this, Hill said.

Officers have cordoned off a section of Clyde Rd and residents will continue to see a heavy police presence in the area over the next few days.

An RNZ reporter on the scene said two police cars were parked at the cordon on Thursday morning.

Photo: 1News / Screenshot

A nearby resident told RNZ the couple were "always fighting" and said police were routinely called to the address.

The neighbour, who asked not to be named, said they had lived at the house for about six years.

"They were very unhappy.

"She was a very unhappy person.

"They fought a lot. She was always calling the police."

For a while, police would be called to the address "every few months," she said.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting on Clyde Rd this morning. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

About a year ago the woman who lived at the house told her neighbour the couple were going through anger management.

Since then, things appeared to be quieter, she said.

"I thought maybe they had sorted things out."

But she heard a loud bang last night and says she then saw police arrive.

"I was surprised that it happened because they'd been quiet for a long while."

- Reporting Adam Burns, RNZ, and Allied Media