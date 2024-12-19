CORDE City2Surf: Time to sign up for Canterbury's favourite fun run

Literally hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in the CORDE City2Surf over the decades - from those aiming to be first across the line to those who simply want to be part of Canterbury’s most iconic fun run.

And now it is rolling into that time of the year when the event is well and truly on the horizon.

Entries for the CORDE City2Surf on Sunday, March 16, are now open. Perfect timing for a Christmas present maybe?

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan said more than 10,000 people took part in last year’s event and he is expecting it to be even bigger in 2025.

“It was a fantastic day, and the weather played its part as we see every year. It’s just amazing to see the turnout year after year; mums and dads with their kids, corporate teams and groups of friends, and those who want to dress up for the occasion,” he said.

There are two courses available again – the traditional 12km which starts at Latimer Square and will follow the soon-to-be-built City to Sea Pathway West, and the 6km event from Porritt Park, Wainoni. Both courses finish up at Rawhiti Domain in New Brighton.

Principal City2Surf naming sponsor CORDE is constructing the City to Sea Pathway, which as the title says will snake its way from the central city to New Brighton when finished.

Stage one, known as West from Fitzgerald Ave to Kerrs Rd, will be ready in time for the CORDE City2Surf.

“The pathway which winds its way along the beautiful Ōtākaro Avon River is going to be an amazing asset for Christchurch,” said McCaughan.

Spot prizes will be given out to participants, including two flights to Sydney and entry to the Sydney City2Surf in August, courtesy of House of Travel.

Children’s charity Home & Family is the supporting charity for the 2025 run.

The CORDE City2Surf is on Sunday, March 16. Adult entries cost $45 and children (5-11) $20. Register at www.city2surf.co.nz.

Five reasons to do the City2Surf

• The perfect goal to motivate you to move after Christmas festivities

• You can choose a distance that’s right for you, 6km or 12km along the scenic route

• Do it with a friend, or enter a work team and enjoy a hospitality site in the C2S village on the finish line

• Be into win fantastic prizes – 2025 will be our biggest prize pool ever

• The 12km route now incorporates the new City to Sea Pathway.