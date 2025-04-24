21-year-old social media influencer loses her cancer battle

Dominique McShain. Photo: Facebook

A "courageous" Christchurch woman who documented her battle with incurable cancer on social media over the past year has died aged just 21.

Dominique McShain died on Wednesday after she was diagnosed with incurable colorectal cancer last year, People reported.

Following her diagnosis, McShain launched her TikTok account in May, gaining hundreds of thousands of fans around the world and international media attention.

McShain used TikTok and Instagram to detail her treatment and life highlights, including her July wedding to childhood sweetheart Sean Suson and their honeymoon in Thailand.

On April 6, after being given a few days to live, McShain published what she thought would be her final Instagram post.

"My life may be short, but I genuinely think I’ve squeezed every bit out of it,” she wrote.

"I won the lottery with a family that loves me unconditionally, friends who would 10000% donate a liver to me or do anything they could (and probably argue over who gets to do it), and the sweetest husband, Sean, who’s been my rock through everything - before and after my diagnosis.

"I’ve checked off all the classic teenage milestones - first kiss, dramatic breakups, friendship fallouts, and sneaking out to parties (Mum, Dad… let’s just pretend you never read that).

One of Dominique McShain's last Instagram posts. Image: Instagram

"I’ve fallen in love, had unforgettable nights with my girlies, and even moved to a new city to follow my passions.

"Then came the big adult moments - getting married (which was the most special day ever to us). Getting our first dog as a couple.

"Traveling with my husband, and, of course, the impulsive trip to Japan with my friends that somehow turned us into an inseparable trio.

"Heaven will be a place of peace, where my body is no longer broken or full of cancer.

"And I’ll be reunited with loved ones, people I’ve known and those I haven’t yet had the chance to meet.

"Most of all, I’ll be in the presence of Jesus. The thought of being free, at rest, and healthy again brings me so much comfort.

"Though it will hurt to leave you all behind, please know that I will finally be out of pain, and I will be at peace.

"Please never forget I will always love you all so much and I will be forever grateful for the role each of you have played in my life."

McShain, who studied psychology at Canterbury University, made her last TikTok video on April 11.

"Sorry for lack of update, I’m alive but VERY YELLOW and veiny and swollen on my stomach which has caused me to gain 7kg which is ALOT for my proportions."

In an interview with Chris Lynch Media in September, she spoke openly about her diagnosis.

"I remember it very well. I think it always replays over and over in my mind. It was really interesting," she told Chris Lynch Media.

"There were a few days between the time where I found out I had cancer and then that it was terminal. I was going to be sent home from the hospital. Then that afternoon, the doctor came in with my mum, and they broke the news.

"That was quite shocking - but the worst was definitely when I got told it was terminal."

McShain, who always dreamed of becoming a mother, also discussed the moment she found out she would not be able to freeze her eggs.

"When I was getting diagnosed with terminal cancer, and I learned that I'm never gonna be able to have kids, which is like such a normal thing that people get to do," she told People.

"I felt like that was taken away from me. The privilege of getting to grow old was taken from me, like so many life experiences. But one thing I could do which was normal in life was get engaged and get married.

"I asked about freezing my eggs because I knew that chemo would affect fertility… and the doctor basically said it depended on my lifespan. That’s when I found out it was terminal."

A heartfelt obituary for McShain was published on Funeral Chapels.

"The community of Christchurch, New Zealand, is mourning the loss of Dominique McShain, a remarkable 21-year-old psychology student from the University of Canterbury.

"Dominique passed away after a courageous battle with terminal colorectal cancer, which she had been fighting since the age of 20.

"Diagnosed with the disease in 2024, Dominique’s fight was a testament to her strength and determination. Despite the prognosis, she became a beacon of hope for many, using her personal experience to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. Her advocacy efforts, including sharing her journey on social media platforms like TikTok, helped shed light on the often-overlooked disease, especially among younger adults.

"Her family, including her parents and siblings, stood by her side throughout this challenging journey. Dominique’s infectious spirit and advocacy efforts continue to resonate with those who were touched by her story.

"Dominique’s legacy lives on through her advocacy work and the lives she touched with her powerful message of self-awareness and early detection. In her final update in April 2025, she shared her gratitude and acceptance, urging others to cherish each moment.

"Her story has inspired many and her community will forever remember her as a vibrant and compassionate individual who fought tirelessly for a cause she believed in."

A service to celebrate McShain's life will be held in Upper Riccarton on Saturday afternoon.

Image: Facebook

