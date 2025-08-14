South Island fraudsters faked cancer to rip off $1m from family and friends

The couple's spending included high end cars. Photo: NZ Police

A couple living the high life in Wānaka allegedly faked cancer to rip off their family and friends for $1 million, which they spent on expensive cars and properties.

Police executed a warrant earlier today at a Wānaka address and charged a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman with defrauding a person of $1,044,500 over the past two years.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said in a statement the pair had recently moved to Wānaka from the West Coast where they had been living "the high life".

Their lavish lifestyle of rented properties and high end European cars was funded with money allegedly defrauded from family, friends and associates, for cancer treatment that inquiries show was never required and never obtained.

The Tasman Organised Crime Unit had been investigating this matter for two weeks and had "acted as promptly as possible to prevent further offending on this scale.

“Inquiries to date including an ongoing financial analysis of bank accounts used by the couple which indicates there are other victims who have not yet spoken with police.

"We’re identifying who they are and will be investigating their complaints.”

Det Sen Sgt Dye said the couple would appear in the Queenstown District Court where bail was opposed.

Police were seizing assets where possible to assist with any possible reparation, and so that potential victims were protected.

“If you feel like you have given money away to this couple that matches with some of the deceptive reasons mentioned here or have information that can assist the inquiry, contact the Tasman Organised Crime Unit,” Det Sen Sgt Dye said.

The unit is based in Greymouth and the case number is 241031/7310,”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud can contact Police at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, or call Police on 105 and report the matter.

If you have handed over your bank details, contact your bank and immediately suspend your account. - Allied Media