SH1 reopens after police raid gang pad near Christchurch

A previous raid at the Mongols MC's headquarters in Burnham. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A section of State Highway 1 was closed on Thursday morning as police reportedly raided a gang pad near Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said officers carried out a pre-planned search warrant at the location on State Highway 1 in Burnham.

The NZ Transport Agency said at 7am SH1 was closed for a time between Burnham Rd and Dunns Crossing Rd "due to a police incident".

In an update at 8.35am, NZTA said the incident was resolved and SH1 was now open.

The Mongols Motorcycle Club headquarters is located in the area.

Motorists should expect delays and follow the directions of traffic management staff in the area, NZTA said.