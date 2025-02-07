Nurse Maude breaks ground on new facility in Christchurch

The new Nurse Maude Hospice for Canterbury has been designed specifically for hospice care by Sheppard and Rout Architects and is expected to open in mid-2026.

Mana whenua Te Taumata Tapu o Ngāi Tūāhuriri performed the Whakamoemiti – Blessing on January 13, signalling the handover of the Merivale site to Cook Brothers Construction for the build.

The new facility will care for up to 11 patients, including paediatrics/youth, each with private rooms and garden views.

The building will also have areas specifically designed for visiting whānau/family and friends to eat, rest and meet in a friendly and welcoming environment.

Parking will be provided on site with landscaping plans that are subtle and incorporate privacy and beauty.

The interior design palette is a mix of subtle colours and locally designed fabrics.

The values of the hospice team will be woven through exquisite cultural designs.

Mahi kotahi: Collaboration, inclusivity, unity, work as one

Manaaki: Client centred care, respect, welcoming, nurturing, ‘special touch’

Tikanga: Cultural strength, tangata tiriti relationships, working with others

Wairua: Connection with the persons/whānau higher power, spirituality, connecting to Te Tai Ao (environmental spaces), grief process, providing Peace, ‘wairua kai’

Whānaukataka: Relationships, maintaining dignity, kinship, individual care, safe spaces.

Nurse Maude is extremely grateful to our community who support us.

Those who donate and purchase items via our Hospice Shops and Trade Me and those who have given cash donations to support the build and our care including individuals, trusts and corporates.

Said Denver Glass, a strong supporter whose late wife Libby was a nurse at Nurse Maude: “Libby loved the fact that no matter who you were, if you needed care, Nurse Maude was there for the most vulnerable in our community, Libby would be delighted that she is, through me, part of the ongoing commitment to continue providing care to those in need.”

Donations

If you would like to support the Nurse Maude Hospice you can make a donation online here or visit a Nurse Maude Hospice Shop to donate or purchase high quality clothes, accessories and household items that need a second home.