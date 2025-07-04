Friday, 4 July 2025

Star Media Home & Leisure Show: Choices Flooring and Beds4U competition winners named

    Jamie Harris, owner of the newly opened Choices Flooring in Papanui – Christchurch, has congratulated Glynn Paynter who won the $10,000 flooring major prize.

    Glynn entered the competition at the recent Star Media Home & Leisure Show.

    He was thrilled when told he was the winner, saying "you’re kidding me, I’ve never won anything in my life".

    • The winner of the Beds4U Posture Elite Bed valued at $3398 was Judith Cheyne.