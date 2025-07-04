Star Media Home & Leisure Show: Choices Flooring and Beds4U competition winners named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jamie Harris, owner of the newly opened Choices Flooring in Papanui – Christchurch, has congratulated Glynn Paynter who won the $10,000 flooring major prize.
Glynn entered the competition at the recent Star Media Home & Leisure Show.
He was thrilled when told he was the winner, saying "you’re kidding me, I’ve never won anything in my life".
- The winner of the Beds4U Posture Elite Bed valued at $3398 was Judith Cheyne.