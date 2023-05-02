Man found not guilty of sexual violation after night at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A man accused of sexual violation after a night out at a central Christchurch bar Mama Hooch five years ago has been found not guilty in the district court this afternoon.

Judge Paul Mabey revealed the verdict to the court during the second day of a judge-alone trial.

An unnamed woman complainant alleges she was sexually violated on a couch at a townhouse as two others watched after a night out in August 2018.

The case follows the trial of three other associates on dozens of charges including rape and drink-spiking, in which two of the men were convicted.