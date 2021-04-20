Massive natural kids play area in the works for Christchurch domain

The planned natural woodland play area. Image: Newsline / CCC

A new 1.7ha natural play area is planned at Rawhiti Domain.

Featuring a fort, embankment slide, swing set, net nests and woodland gardens, the design of the natural ‘playscape’ aims to boost the physical and mental well-being of children.

Eastern Community Sport and Recreation will manage the construction of the play area, with the nature space to open later this year.

The community group, alongside the Guardians of Rāwhiti, received a $580,000 ‘shovel-ready’ grant from the Government to develop the 1.7ha natural woodland play area, which will also attract monarch butterflies and native birds.

Waitai/Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairperson Kelly Barber said the area “promotes imagination, exploration and physical activity while also supporting mental well-being”.

"Rawhiti Domain, a popular community park, offers the perfect place to develop a natural play area, with nearby sand dunes and plenty of trees and plants," he said.

"The play area includes an accessible fort at the high point, a wooden conical-shaped village, a central tree platform, a pile of logs for climbing, and a nature garden full of plants that attract butterflies.

"It really will have something for every child.

"A dirt discovery track, special slide and fantastic timber merry-go-round, along with the net nest and basket swing, will add to the natural experience as children explore and learn through play."

The accessible play area would also provide for children and adults with limited or reduced mobility.