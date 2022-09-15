Memorial service for Queen to be held in Christchurch

The Christ Church Cathedral Visitors' Centre was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1995. Photo: Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd

Christchurch is set to hold a memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on September 25.

Christchurch City Council civic and international relations manager Duncan Sandemanhe said the 'Civic Service of Thanksgiving' will take place in the Transitional Cathedral at 5pm.

It will be live-streamed here for anyone unable to attend in person.

"On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day and the State Memorial Service, we want to offer Christchurch residents the opportunity to come together to pay their respects to our late sovereign," said Sandeman.

Queen Elizabeth II plants a commemorative tree in Cathedral Square during her Silver Jubilee tour of New Zealand. On the left is the Mayor Hamish Hay. Photo: Ron Bell / PA Images via Getty Images

"The Queen and the Royal Family have been big supporters of Christchurch and have visited here on many occasions. In this time of great sorrow for His Majesty, King Charles, and the Royal Family, it is fitting that we give thanks for the Queen’s lifetime of service by holding our own memorial service."

The Dean of Christchurch, the Very Reverend Lawrence Kimberley, will lead the service, which will be in the Anglican tradition but also involve mana whenua and the New Zealand Defence Force. Music will be provided by the Cathedral Choir.