Memorial service for Queen to be held in Christchurch

Christchurch City Council civic and international relations manager Duncan Sandemanhe said the 'Civic Service of Thanksgiving' will take place in the Transitional Cathedral at 5pm.
It will be live-streamed here for anyone unable to attend in person.
"On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day and the State Memorial Service, we want to offer Christchurch residents the opportunity to come together to pay their respects to our late sovereign," said Sandeman.
The Dean of Christchurch, the Very Reverend Lawrence Kimberley, will lead the service, which will be in the Anglican tradition but also involve mana whenua and the New Zealand Defence Force. Music will be provided by the Cathedral Choir.