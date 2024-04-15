Miss Canterbury gives back to the community

Paige Sullivan works as a lawyer, focusing on commercial, property and life, and will be admitted to the bar in June. Photo: Supplied

Beyond physical appearance, the Miss Canterbury pageant emphasises values such as leadership, community service and advocacy.

That’s why Paige Sullivan, this year’s winner, said the pageant perfectly aligned with her.

Sullivan is a lawyer who will be admitted to the bar in June, and a trustee of many charities and organisations.

“Working in the community started as a hobby but it’s my life now,” the 23-year-old said.

She is a trustee and secretary of the Empowerment Trust New Zealand, which works to prevent violence with a skills-based approach.

She is also a trustee and committee chair of Te Tahi Youth, which provides free support to youth, from health to counselling to employment support and coaching.

Paige Sullivan, Miss Canterbury 2024, also won Charity Queen, Miss Positivity and best in interview on March 17. Photo: Supplied

“I am also a trustee for Arts Access Aotearoa, which advocates for artists in prison, disability and mental health communities,” Sullivan said.

As part of Miss Canterbury, she hosted a fashion show, raising $9000 for the I Am Hope charity, which provides youth with mental health support.

Sullivan grew up in Rolleston. Her parents, Gabrielle and Matthew were involved in Lincoln Rotary; Sullivan joined the club when she was 11-years-old and became its youngest president in June 2022 (until July 2023).

She moved to Halswell in mid-2022 with her partner and best friend, Will Poultney, an IT senior workspace engineer.

She will graduate from Canterbury University with a degree in law – commercial, property and lifelaw – alongside a degree in commerce.

“I’ve been working in law at Lane Neave in the city centre for about a year and a half.

“When I was younger, I used to argue with my parents a lot . . . I also really enjoy getting my point across, so it’s the right career choice,” she said.

The Miss Canterbury competition was Sullivan’s first time in a pageant; she said it was opposite to what she thought it would be.

Paige Sullivan with her partner Will Poultney. Photo: Supplied

“I grew up watching Miss Universe and Miss World so I did think Miss Canterbury would be as stereotypical and based on looks.

“It’s focused more on charity and community, something I’m already very passionate about.

Paige Sullivan flanked by her dad Matthew and mum Gabrielle. Photo: Supplied

“My nana, who died from cancer in 2013, and her sister also competed in the pageant in the 1950s. I signed up in their memory.”

Sullivan’s grandmother, Dianna McFarlane, won the competition in 1958.

Sullivan also wanted to do the pageant for herself.

“I was looking for a way to boost my confidence and build myself up as a lot of what I do is for other people. I grew a lot as a person.

“The most important thing was being true to myself and not doing anything that I wouldn’t normally do just for the points.

“The biggest compliment I received was from a friend who was following my Miss Canterbury Facebook page. She said all of my posts sounded like me.”

Sullivan also won Charity Queen, Miss Positivity and best in interview during the crowning ceremony on March 17.

She’s looking forward to competing in Miss New Zealand next year and then representing the country at an international pageant, which will likely be in Egypt or China.