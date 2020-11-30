Monday, 30 November 2020

More charges laid against men accused of sexual assault at Christchurch bar

    Christchurch District Court. Photo: NZH
    Additional charges have been laid against two defendants accused of sexual assault and spiking drinks at a Christchurch bar.

    It comes after a police investigation into 27 complaints from women claiming their drinks were spiked at Colombo St's Mama Hooch.

    Two defendants with name suppression appeared in the Christchurch District today, receiving an additional four and three charges, respectively.

    The next hearing date has yet to be set.

    A Christchurch man, 36, had 15 new charges laid against him in relation to the offending last year.

    He is alleged to have stupefied several women between July 2015 and November 2018.

    In April last year, the Herald reported the man had been charged along with three others aged 25, 33 and 34.

     

     

