Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Mosque attack hero accused of assault

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Abdul Aziz Wahazadah. Photo: RNZ
    A man who chased the Christchurch terrorist away from one of the mosques has appeared in court accused of assault. 

    Abdul Aziz Wahazadah chased the gunman from the Linwood Islamic Centre during the deadly attacks on March 15, 2019.

    On Tuesday, the 50-year-old appeared at the Christchurch District Court where he represented himself on one charge of assault with intent to injure on March 8 this year. 

    Aziz denied the charge and elected a judge alone trial.

    He was remanded on bail to reappear in July. 

    In 2022, Aziz's bravery was recognised at a special ceremony where he was hailed a hero.

    Aziz picked up a discarded rifle and shouted provocations at the gunman to divert his attention, with the intention of preventing further loss of life at the Linwood Islamic Centre.

    He chased the terrorist to his car and threw the rifle at the back window, smashing it, before the gunman drove off with Aziz chasing after him down Linwood Ave.

    "Mr Aziz's brave actions deterred the gunman from re-entering this mosque to kill and maim others and ultimately forced the gunman to flee the mosque," the citation said.

    - By Emily Moorhouse
    Open Justice reporter, NZ Herald 

