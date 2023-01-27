Museum becomes canvas for street artists

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Thirty-five spaces over five floors at the Rolleston Ave building have been transformed into spectacular artworks as part of the museum's final blockbuster exhibition SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover.
Canterbury Museum has already removed most of its 2.3 million items to safe storage, as it prepares to embark on an ambitious five year, $205 million redevelopment of its facility.
But in keeping with the nature of urban art, the temporary artworks will only last as long as the 73-day exhibition.
Partial demolition of the museum building is due to begin in April.
SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover opens this weekend, and runs till April 11. Proceeds from ticket sales go towards the museum’s redevelopment project.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air