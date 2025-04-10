'My beliefs are a private matter', says Ilam MP

National politician and Ilam MP Hamish Campbell says he has "no personal knowledge of the individuals involved". Photo: RNZ / Jean Edwards

A Christchurch National Party politician who is part of a secretive sect being probed for historical child sexual abuse says he had a happy upbringing in the group and regards his beliefs as a private matter.

The FBI is working with international law enforcement partners to investigate abuse within the global group known as the Two by Twos or The Truth, and NZ police have arrested two men, one of whom pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 13 years in prison last year.

The religious sect has no official name or church building and its itinerant ministers travel in same-sex pairs, stay in members' homes and receive gifts for living costs.

A current member of the Christian sect - who RNZ has agreed not to identify - confirmed National MP for Ilam Hamish Campbell was born into the group and still attended meetings when he is in Christchurch.

The insider said Campbell was well respected, including for his career, having been a cancer researcher and scientist before entering politics.

Campbell said he was aware the Two by Twos was being investigated for historical child sexual abuse.

"My connection to the organisation has been through family, and while I have been made aware of these historical allegations through the media, I have no personal knowledge of the individuals involved," he said.

"My wife and I are non-denomination Christians, but my faith is separate from my role as a politician and I consider myself a social liberal. My views are shaped not only from my upbringing, but also my scientific career."

Campbell said allegations of sexual abuse, or any other serious misconduct, must be thoroughly investigated and addressed with full accountability.

"I acknowledge the organisation's statement that it will fully cooperate with the police."

When RNZ first asked about his involvement with the Two by Twos in May last year, the MP said he "regards this as a private matter".

"I have had an association with this organisation through my family. My beliefs are a private matter but I consider myself a socially-liberal person."

At that time, Campbell said he was unaware of the reported historical abuse claims.

"I am unaware of the reported historical abuse claims. Any allegations of abuse, anywhere, should be reported to police and investigated."

In June, a spokesperson for the MP said Campbell believed in secular government and was dedicated to representing a wide range of world views.

"He does not view the group as secretive, as they hold public meetings in open locations. In his personal experience, he has not felt restricted and appreciates his happy upbringing."

The sect meets in members' homes during the week and on Sunday mornings. It also holds gospel meetings in hired halls around the country on Sunday afternoons or evenings - it chooses not to hire church halls.

It has 2500 members and 60 ministers in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was aware the MP was part of the group.

"As you well know we're a proud multicultural country, people are free to celebrate their faiths as they wish, from lots of different backgrounds."

Luxon said political candidates were not asked about their religious beliefs.

"We have a vetting process and I'm confident in the process. I don't think we ask explicitly what religion people are, whether they're Catholic or Protestant or have faith or no faith."

He had not talked to Campbell about the matter.

"I haven't had those conversations with him... it's very obvious to me whether it's a Catholic church, whether it's a faith based organisation, whether it's a business organisation or a community based organisation, anyone experiencing abuse should come forward to the police," Luxon said.

"My message very strongly to people experiencing abuse from any organisation should come forward to police."

Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust spokesperson Liz Gregory said the sect shared similar beliefs to those in Gloriavale and she believed it exhibited a similar level of control over its members, without the commune.

She said the sect was exclusive and believed other churches to be false.

Former insiders have described the control the closed Christian group has over its members, with many unwritten rules, such as not having a TV in their homes and a dress code for women who are discouraged from wearing make up and jewellery.

One hallmark of the Two by Twos is that families stay in the sect for generations - RNZ has spoken to former insiders who were the third and fourth generation of their family to be born into the closed fellowship, but feared their families would be shunned if it was known the leavers had spoken out.

Religious studies expert and Massey University professor emeritus of history Peter Lineham said freedom of belief was an important keystone of life in New Zealand.

"Generally we evaluate members of parliament from what is publicly available about them and we like them to be as open as they can be about what they stand for, where they come from, whether those are religious or other fraternal associations," he said.

"It's only natural that the public has a real interest in that."

The prime minister's religious beliefs had been scrutinised when he became a National MP. At the time, in 2021, Luxon told Parliament that while he was a Christian, that did not mean he held extreme views.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been up-front about renouncing her Mormon faith in her twenties.

Sect's response to historical abuse

In February, the FBI announced it would be investigating the sect for historical sexual abuse, after victims flooded a hotline set up by survivors in America.

The sect's New Zealand overseer Wayne Dean earlier confirmed that police were investigating at least one former minister for alleged historical child sexual abuse.

He said the church encouraged any victims of historical sexual abuse to go to the police, and any alleged offender was stood down from attending church meetings pending investigation.

"I am aware of 14 cases of members that have been asked not to attend meetings," Dean said.

"We take every report seriously. Even when it is only considered as inappropriate behaviour. As are some of the cases being dealt with at present."

Workers have a written Code of Conduct which they signed and were expected to adhere to in all situations, including when they were in members' homes, he said.

Dean said all workers had to undertake formal and refresher training to keep children safe and perpetrators were banned from meetings arranged by the ministry.

The fellowship fully cooperates with police investigations and reporting of child abuse was encouraged, he said.

Last year, the sect's Australasian leaders launched a website with information about its response to historical child sexual abuse and a written apology to victims.

The website does not carry any name for the sect but refers to the group as "our fellowship" or "our church".

"There are no excuses for this offending committed within our fellowship. We deeply regret all instances of abuse and any time when more could have been done to hear concerns or help victims. We firmly declare that any form of abuse is utterly unacceptable and inexcusable," they said.

It followed two letters posted on a website for the sect's members last year by its Australian and New Zealand overseers, acknowledging cases of child sexual abuse within the group overseas.

"We have communicated our zero tolerance with respect to the harming of children, young people, or anyone within our fellowship and have begun actions to support this stance. The impact of child sexual abuse is devastating and far reaching. Our thoughts are with each one of you who have been affected," they said.

An insider told RNZ the sect's lack of a name was going to make it hard for the police to find a pattern and link the reports of abuse.