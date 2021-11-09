Need a Covid jab with your groceries?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Pak'nSave Wainoni and New World Ferry Road have teamed up with Canterbury DHB to host community clinics in their car parks on the following days and times:
- PAK’n SAVE Wainoni, November 10 to 13, 1pm - 7pm
- New World Ferry Road, November 18 to 19, noon - 6.30pm
Pak'nSave Wainoni store manager Ben Morrison said they want to play their part in helping Canterbury pass the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target.
"Our staff are essential workers and it is an exciting opportunity for our staff and our wider community to get vaccinated in a familiar environment to protect themselves and their families.
"We encourage our community to take up this opportunity to get vaccinated during their trip to get their groceries from us this week” says Ben.
New World Ferry Road owner/operator Simon Turnbull said they wanted to provide Cantabrians with another convenient vaccination opportunity.
"Get your shopping done with us, pop it in your car and then go get a jab before going home - easy as that,” Turnbull said.
Canterbury senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner, says the DHB was pleased to see more vaccination initiatives in the region.
"These drop-in events provide a convenient, local and familiar environment for people to get vaccinated in as we strive towards getting 90 per cent of our eligible fully vaccinated.
"No booking is required, anyone can drop-in during their free time, and we hope that this is an appealing option for those doing their grocery shopping over the next two weeks," Skinner said.
People are able to receive their first or second doses at the clinics.
Town
As of Nov 7. Sorted by vaccination rate
Graphic: covid19map.co.nz