Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Need a Covid jab with your groceries?

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    New World Ferry Road. Photo: Google
    New World Ferry Road. Photo: Google
    Two Christchurch supermarkets are offering Covid-19 vaccines with your groceries.

    Pak'nSave Wainoni and New World Ferry Road have teamed up with Canterbury DHB to host community clinics in their car parks on the following days and times:

    • PAK’n SAVE Wainoni, November 10 to 13, 1pm - 7pm
    • New World Ferry Road, November 18 to 19, noon - 6.30pm

    Pak'nSave Wainoni store manager Ben Morrison said they want to play their part in helping Canterbury pass the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target.

    "Our staff are essential workers and it is an exciting opportunity for our staff and our wider community to get vaccinated in a familiar environment to protect themselves and their families.

    "We encourage our community to take up this opportunity to get vaccinated during their trip to get their groceries from us this week” says Ben.

    New World Ferry Road owner/operator Simon Turnbull said they wanted to provide Cantabrians with another convenient vaccination opportunity.

    "Get your shopping done with us, pop it in your car and then go get a jab before going home - easy as that,” Turnbull said.

    Pak'nSave Wainoni. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Pak'nSave Wainoni. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The pop-up vaccine clinics will be set up in the stores’ car parks, and free kai and prize draws will be on offer.

    Canterbury senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner, says the DHB was pleased to see more vaccination initiatives in the region.

    "These drop-in events provide a convenient, local and familiar environment for people to get vaccinated in as we strive towards getting 90 per cent of our eligible fully vaccinated.

    "No booking is required, anyone can drop-in during their free time, and we hope that this is an appealing option for those doing their grocery shopping over the next two weeks," Skinner said.

    People are able to receive their first or second doses at the clinics. 

    Town

    As of Nov 7. Sorted by vaccination rate

    Queenstown-Lakes  35,862
     
    98.85%1 dose
    87.39%2 doses
    1.15%not vaccinated
    Wellington  178,565
    2
    95.07%
    86.08%
    4.93%
    Dunedin  110,495
    3
    94.17%
    85.29%
    5.83%
    Selwyn  53,318
    4
    99.07%
    85.03%
    0.93%
    Auckland  1,383,804
    5
    91.63%
    83.06%
    8.37%
    Central Otago  19,636
    6
    91.51%
    82.1%
    8.49%
    Marlborough  41,136
    7
    91.14%
    81.27%
    8.86%
    Hamilton  137,530
    8
    91.31%
    80.04%
    8.69%
    Upper Hutt  36,898
    9
    90.69%
    79.62%
    9.31%
    South Wairarapa  9,607
    10
    90.09%
    79.62%
    9.91%
    Kapiti Coast  47,238
    11
    88.58%
    79.61%
    11.42%
    Waipa  46,643
    12
    90.77%
    79.46%
    9.23%
    Christchurch  322,364
    13
    93.06%
    78.89%
    6.94%
    All of New Zealand  4,081,407
    89.46%
    78.64%
    10.54%
    Timaru  41,101
    14
    88.3%
    78.63%
    11.7%
    Lower Hutt  90,423
    15
    88.76%
    78.51%
    11.24%
    Nelson  44,843
    16
    88.15%
    78.29%
    11.85%
    Palmerston North  70,542
    17
    89.79%
    78.11%
    10.21%
    Porirua  47,711
    18
    87.59%
    76.57%
    12.41%
    Carterton  8,259
    19
    88%
    76.5%
    12%
    Manawatu  25,555
    20
    88.26%
    76.13%
    11.74%
    Waikato  63,219
    21
    88%
    76.02%
    12%
    Tasman  45,613
    22
    85.82%
    75.82%
    14.18%
    Ashburton  27,424
    23
    91.48%
    75.7%
    8.52%
    Thames-Coromandel  26,266
    24
    85.1%
    75.63%
    14.9%
    Waitaki  19,323
    25
    86.54%
    75.5%
    13.46%
    Napier  54,392
    26
    86.46%
    75.34%
    13.54%
    Hurunui  10,807
    27
    87.06%
    75.08%
    12.94%
    Waimakariri  52,773
    28
    89.3%
    74.98%
    10.7%
    Hastings  69,386
    29
    86.6%
    74.67%
    13.4%
    Tauranga  121,638
    30
    87.46%
    74.6%
    12.54%
    Invercargill  45,988
    31
    86.34%
    74%
    13.66%
    Matamata-Piako  29,220
    32
    86.45%
    73.81%
    13.55%
    Kaikoura  3,453
    33
    83.7%
    73.44%
    16.3%
    Waimate  6,927
    34
    85.91%
    73.39%
    14.09%
    Masterton  22,673
    35
    85.33%
    73.16%
    14.67%
    Western Bay of Plenty  45,702
    36
    85.62%
    73.15%
    14.38%
    Central Hawke's Bay  11,838
    37
    86.46%
    73.04%
    13.54%
    Mackenzie  4,132
    38
    86.54%
    72.68%
    13.46%
    Gore  10,754
    39
    84.97%
    72.5%
    15.03%
    Grey  11,410
    40
    84.13%
    72.4%
    15.87%
    Rangitikei  12,700
    41
    83.76%
    72.17%
    16.24%
    Westland  7,091
    42
    85.16%
    72.06%
    14.84%
    Clutha  14,979
    43
    85.86%
    72.03%
    14.14%
    New Plymouth  68,211
    44
    86.33%
    71.86%
    13.67%
    Whangarei  78,696
    45
    83.61%
    71.8%
    16.39%
    Horowhenua  28,824
    46
    83.72%
    71.38%
    16.28%
    Whanganui  39,902
    47
    81.53%
    70.98%
    18.47%
    Taupo  32,192
    48
    82.75%
    70.69%
    17.25%
    Southland  25,076
    49
    83.93%
    69.65%
    16.07%
    Rotorua  58,120
    50
    82.35%
    69.31%
    17.65%
    Tararua  15,008
    51
    82.13%
    69.1%
    17.87%
    Buller  8,272
    52
    82.31%
    68.85%
    17.69%
    Hauraki  17,324
    53
    80.95%
    68.73%
    19.05%
    South Taranaki  20,389
    54
    83.29%
    67.89%
    16.71%
    Stratford  7,502
    55
    82.36%
    67.74%
    17.64%
    Otorohanga  7,955
    56
    82.68%
    67.48%
    17.32%
    Wairoa  6,304
    57
    78.68%
    67.47%
    21.32%
    Gisborne  40,638
    58
    80.3%
    67.06%
    19.7%
    Waitomo  7,762
    59
    82.72%
    66.41%
    17.28%
    Kaipara  20,198
    60
    79.35%
    65.19%
    20.65%
    Far North  56,422
    61
    77.61%
    64%
    22.39%
    South Waikato  19,634
    62
    80.01%
    63.4%
    19.99%
    Whakatane  30,432
    63
    75.21%
    63.17%
    24.79%
    Ruapehu  9,938
    64
    76.15%
    62.06%
    23.85%
    Opotiki  7,289
    65
    74.69%
    61.59%
    25.31%
    Kawerau  6,081
    66
    71.81%
    56.72%
    28.19%

    Graphic: covid19map.co.nz

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter