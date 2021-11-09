Need a Covid jab with your groceries?

New World Ferry Road. Photo: Google

Two Christchurch supermarkets are offering Covid-19 vaccines with your groceries.

Pak'nSave Wainoni and New World Ferry Road have teamed up with Canterbury DHB to host community clinics in their car parks on the following days and times:

PAK’n SAVE Wainoni, November 10 to 13, 1pm - 7pm

New World Ferry Road, November 18 to 19, noon - 6.30pm

Pak'nSave Wainoni store manager Ben Morrison said they want to play their part in helping Canterbury pass the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target.

"Our staff are essential workers and it is an exciting opportunity for our staff and our wider community to get vaccinated in a familiar environment to protect themselves and their families.

"We encourage our community to take up this opportunity to get vaccinated during their trip to get their groceries from us this week” says Ben.

New World Ferry Road owner/operator Simon Turnbull said they wanted to provide Cantabrians with another convenient vaccination opportunity.

"Get your shopping done with us, pop it in your car and then go get a jab before going home - easy as that,” Turnbull said.

Pak'nSave Wainoni. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The pop-up vaccine clinics will be set up in the stores’ car parks, and free kai and prize draws will be on offer.

Canterbury senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, Dr Helen Skinner, says the DHB was pleased to see more vaccination initiatives in the region.

"These drop-in events provide a convenient, local and familiar environment for people to get vaccinated in as we strive towards getting 90 per cent of our eligible fully vaccinated.

"No booking is required, anyone can drop-in during their free time, and we hope that this is an appealing option for those doing their grocery shopping over the next two weeks," Skinner said.

People are able to receive their first or second doses at the clinics.

Town

As of Nov 7. Sorted by vaccination rate

Queenstown-Lakes 35,862 98.85% 1 dose 87.39% 2 doses 1.15% not vaccinated Wellington 178,565 2 95.07% 86.08% 4.93% Dunedin 110,495 3 94.17% 85.29% 5.83% Selwyn 53,318 4 99.07% 85.03% 0.93% Auckland 1,383,804 5 91.63% 83.06% 8.37% Central Otago 19,636 6 91.51% 82.1% 8.49% Marlborough 41,136 7 91.14% 81.27% 8.86% Hamilton 137,530 8 91.31% 80.04% 8.69% Upper Hutt 36,898 9 90.69% 79.62% 9.31% South Wairarapa 9,607 10 90.09% 79.62% 9.91% Kapiti Coast 47,238 11 88.58% 79.61% 11.42% Waipa 46,643 12 90.77% 79.46% 9.23% Christchurch 322,364 13 93.06% 78.89% 6.94% All of New Zealand 4,081,407 89.46% 78.64% 10.54% Timaru 41,101 14 88.3% 78.63% 11.7% Lower Hutt 90,423 15 88.76% 78.51% 11.24% Nelson 44,843 16 88.15% 78.29% 11.85% Palmerston North 70,542 17 89.79% 78.11% 10.21% Porirua 47,711 18 87.59% 76.57% 12.41% Carterton 8,259 19 88% 76.5% 12% Manawatu 25,555 20 88.26% 76.13% 11.74% Waikato 63,219 21 88% 76.02% 12% Tasman 45,613 22 85.82% 75.82% 14.18% Ashburton 27,424 23 91.48% 75.7% 8.52% Thames-Coromandel 26,266 24 85.1% 75.63% 14.9% Waitaki 19,323 25 86.54% 75.5% 13.46% Napier 54,392 26 86.46% 75.34% 13.54% Hurunui 10,807 27 87.06% 75.08% 12.94% Waimakariri 52,773 28 89.3% 74.98% 10.7% Hastings 69,386 29 86.6% 74.67% 13.4% Tauranga 121,638 30 87.46% 74.6% 12.54% Invercargill 45,988 31 86.34% 74% 13.66% Matamata-Piako 29,220 32 86.45% 73.81% 13.55% Kaikoura 3,453 33 83.7% 73.44% 16.3% Waimate 6,927 34 85.91% 73.39% 14.09% Masterton 22,673 35 85.33% 73.16% 14.67% Western Bay of Plenty 45,702 36 85.62% 73.15% 14.38% Central Hawke's Bay 11,838 37 86.46% 73.04% 13.54% Mackenzie 4,132 38 86.54% 72.68% 13.46% Gore 10,754 39 84.97% 72.5% 15.03% Grey 11,410 40 84.13% 72.4% 15.87% Rangitikei 12,700 41 83.76% 72.17% 16.24% Westland 7,091 42 85.16% 72.06% 14.84% Clutha 14,979 43 85.86% 72.03% 14.14% New Plymouth 68,211 44 86.33% 71.86% 13.67% Whangarei 78,696 45 83.61% 71.8% 16.39% Horowhenua 28,824 46 83.72% 71.38% 16.28% Whanganui 39,902 47 81.53% 70.98% 18.47% Taupo 32,192 48 82.75% 70.69% 17.25% Southland 25,076 49 83.93% 69.65% 16.07% Rotorua 58,120 50 82.35% 69.31% 17.65% Tararua 15,008 51 82.13% 69.1% 17.87% Buller 8,272 52 82.31% 68.85% 17.69% Hauraki 17,324 53 80.95% 68.73% 19.05% South Taranaki 20,389 54 83.29% 67.89% 16.71% Stratford 7,502 55 82.36% 67.74% 17.64% Otorohanga 7,955 56 82.68% 67.48% 17.32% Wairoa 6,304 57 78.68% 67.47% 21.32% Gisborne 40,638 58 80.3% 67.06% 19.7% Waitomo 7,762 59 82.72% 66.41% 17.28% Kaipara 20,198 60 79.35% 65.19% 20.65% Far North 56,422 61 77.61% 64% 22.39% South Waikato 19,634 62 80.01% 63.4% 19.99% Whakatane 30,432 63 75.21% 63.17% 24.79% Ruapehu 9,938 64 76.15% 62.06% 23.85% Opotiki 7,289 65 74.69% 61.59% 25.31% Kawerau 6,081 66 71.81% 56.72% 28.19%

Graphic: covid19map.co.nz