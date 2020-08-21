New hospital park-and-ride site to open on Monday

A new Christchurch Hospital park-and-ride site is due to open on Monday, relieving some of the parking woes experienced by hospital staff and visitors.

The Canterbury District Health Board announced its hospital shuttle will again be running from the car park in Deans Ave, starting on August 24.

The car park is being leased from Fulton Hogan and managed by Wilson Parking.

The return to the Deans Ave site is seen as a temporary solution to the lack of parking at Christchurch Hospital, which has been a long-running issue.

"With 200 patient and visitor car parks and up to 150 new staff car parks, the new site will provide clean, sealed, lit and secure car parking plus a covered stop for those waiting for the shuttle," the CDHB said in a statement.

Credit: CDHB

The free Hospital Shuttle will run every 15 minutes, from 7.15am-8.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 11.00am-8pm weekends, with a lunch break on weekends for the driver from 2.30pm to 3.15pm when no shuttle will operate.

A new ticketing system will also be installed, similar to that used at Lichfield St, and rates will be slightly lower than those charged currently.

"We are returning to a location that is already familiar - although much improved - and the Deans Ave location means patients and visitors can avoid the city centre when travelling to their appointments.

"The car park will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be well lit and secure.

"The journey time on the shuttle should be the same as from Lichfield St or slightly quicker, as there are fewer traffic lights for the shuttles to negotiate."