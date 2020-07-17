Part of $13.3m central city roading upgrade finished

The work on Victoria St - between Kilmore and Salisbury streets - has been completed. Photo: Newsline / CCC

Road works along part of a busy central Christchurch street have been finished.

The work on Victoria St - between Kilmore and Salisbury Sts - has been completed and two-way traffic has been restored.

The work has been taking place over the past months and involved replacing 650m of stormwater drains underneath Victoria St and reconstructing the entire road, including the footpaths, which in some places have been widened.

Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said new street lighting and landscaping will now be put in over the coming months to "improve the look and feel of the street".

She said Japanese Maple trees in large pots will line sections of the street.

Ellis said the work to upgrade the northern end of Victoria St - from Salisbury St to Bealey Ave - is "progressing well".

She said the invasive and disruptive works are planned to be completed before the end of the year.

“We know the work is disruptive for the businesses in the area but we had to reconstruct the road because it was in a pretty poor condition.

“We are also improving the quality of the public spaces along the road and making them more people-friendly because this is a popular area of town, with lots of great bars, restaurants, cafes and shops."

Some of the Fulton Hogan crews have been working on the upgrade of the south end of Victoria St are being redeployed to help with the upgrade of Hereford St, so work on that project can also be completed as soon as possible.

Hereford St is being upgraded between Manchester St and Cambridge Tce.

The cost of upgrading both Victoria St and Hereford St is about $13.3 million.